Cyclone Remal Big Update: Flight Services Resume at Kolkata Airport After 21-hour Suspension

The authorities of Kolkata airport had decided to suspend flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon in view of the possible impact of cyclone Remal.

New Delhi: The Flight services at Kolkata airport have been resumed on Tuesday after a 21-hour suspension due to Cyclone Remal. According to the officials, the first flight to depart was IndiGo’s Kolkata-Port Blair flight at 8:59 am. The first flight to land was SpiceJet’s flight from Guwahati, which arrived at 9:50 am. Check-in was on for some other flights, the official said. The last flight to depart from Kolkata airport on Sunday was at 12.16 pm.

Though the process of resuming flight operations has begun, it will take some more time for the situation to become normal, sources at the airport said.

The cyclone which made landfall around midnight on Sunday brought heavy rain in the southern part of West Bengal, including Kolkata. The authorities of Kolkata airport have decided to suspend flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon in view of the possible impact of cyclone Remal.

The precautionary measure was taken after a meeting of the stakeholders of the NSCBI Airport here on Saturday, the official said.

The city of Kolkata witnessed a heavy rain and gusty winds after the severe cyclonic storm ‘Remal’ made landfall on Sunday evening between the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh. Visuals from outside the Raj Bhavan showed the city being battered by the storm.

According to the IMD, Cyclone ‘Remal’ moved nearly northwards and crossed the Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara, near southwest of Mongla (Bangladesh). Somnath Dutta, Eastern Region Head of IMD Kolkata, confirmed that the landfall process began at 8:30 pm and was expected to be complete by 12:30 am.







