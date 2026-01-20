Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, continues to invest in and strengthen its compliance governance framework to ensure fairness, authenticity, and trust across the platform. These systems are designed to operate with consistent standards, internal control, and audit-ready processes across the organization. This proactive, layered approach is critical for governing a marketplace with millions of listings and over 1.4 million sellers. By combining sophisticated technology, structured human oversight, and formalized compliance policies, Flipkart maintains a trusted, well-governed environment, enabling genuine businesses to thrive and ensuring customers receive safe, quality products. Flipkart’s first line of defense is a standardized, risk-based onboarding and monitoring system designed to prevent non-compliant and fraudulent sellers from entering or operating on the platform. Advanced Seller Vetting New sellers onboarding with Flipkart are vetted using a risk-based model that moves beyond document submission. In addition to GSTIN and PAN checks, the onboarding system verifies the seller’s device, address, and pincode against historic fraud patterns using internal data models. All GST details undergo two-factor authentication, helping prevent misuse of credentials. These checks are further supported by fraud linkage analysis, ensuring that sellers with prior violations cannot re-enter the platform. Accountability & Real-Time Monitoring Flipkart’s monitoring architecture pairs AI-led scale with human supervision and auditability, ensuring that automation is embedded within documented review processes, audit trails, and escalation protocols. The company’s real-time infringement scanning system identifies text and logo infringements on products using detection models, leading to manual validation and subsequent delisting of confirmed infringing items. Additionally, the Marketplace Quality Control team scans millions of listings monthly to ensure compliance with relevant regulatory requirements. In addition to tech-based measures, Flipkart conducts on-ground seller inspections and geo-tagged address verification, including surprise audits of certain sellers for whom heightened observation is indicated. To amplify vigilance across the ecosystem, Flipkart has also launched an internal employee campaign that enables employees to identify and report seller or consumer abuse patterns ranging from fake listings and multi-account misuse to return manipulation and promotional fraud. Institutionalizing the Seller Compliance and Transparency Framework Across the Marketplace Central to this framework is the institutionalization of transparency as a seller’s right of due process. At the point of onboarding, sellers receive a detailed compliance snapshot, including the mandatory ‘Seller Terms of Use’. Ongoing awareness is driven through monthly compliance flyers, pre-festive conclaves, theme-based webinars, compliance policy communication, and escalation-triggered communication. Sellers also have visibility into listing takedowns via reason codes on their dashboards, with the opportunity to contest claims with proof of authorization or purchase. The framework is governed through dedicated compliance, trust and safety, and marketplace risk teams with structured reporting to senior leadership. Flipkart’s governance systems are focused on early interception rather than merely reactive takedowns. Between October 2024 and October 2025, more than 10 million listings were actioned for counterfeit or compliance policy violations at the source, and 13,000 sellers were removed from the platform. Furthermore, Flipkart’s ‘Brand Assure’ program empowers trademark-registered brand owners to flag non-authorized listings or sellers, with the Trust & Safety team reviewing reported incidents in real time. As of December 2025, the program has onboarded over 11,000 brands and helped them resolve thousands of infringement incidents, including brand name, copyright, design, and logo infringements. The initiative has contributed to a substantial reduction in customer-reported fakes for the onboarded brands. These actions are executed through documented enforcement protocols to ensure consistency, proportionality, and due process. Sakait Chaudhary, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketplace at Flipkart, said, “Fostering a trusted and compliant marketplace is fundamental to Flipkart’s operations. We continuously invest in a strong compliance framework, powered by tech-led risk detection and real-time monitoring. This proactive approach and a robust system allow us to remove friction for our genuine seller partners while ensuring our customers always access safe, quality products from verified sources. Strong marketplace governance is not just a trust imperative; it is core to building a resilient, scalable digital commerce platform over the long term.” The company’s investment in this compliance ecosystem is core to its broader vision of building a resilient, transparent, and responsibly governed digital commerce platform.