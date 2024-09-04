Flipkart drives ecosystem opportunities through expanded Supply Chain network and workforce hiring, ahead of The Big Billion Days 2024

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, is ready to redefine excellence through another remarkable edition of its annual flagship event, The Big Billion Days (TBBD) 2024. Ahead of TBBD 2024, Flipkart has launched 11 new fulfillment centers (FCs) across nine cities, bringing the total number of FCs in India to 83. With its commitment to socio-economic development, Flipkart remains focused on enabling employment opportunities, creating over 1 Lakh new jobs within its supply chain across the country. This aims to strengthen Flipkart’s operational capabilities while empowering local communities and driving economic growth during this year’s festive season. The roles encompass various supply chain verticals, including inventory managers, warehouse associates, logistics coordinators, kirana partners and delivery drivers.

Leveraging innovative technology, Flipkart is ensuring seamless supply chain operations, optimized inventory management, and improved product availability to meet the rising demand, particularly during the upcoming festive season. From automated warehouses to data driven decision making, Flipkart has implemented tech solutions to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply chain, Customer Experience, and ReCommerce, Flipkart Group, said, “TBBD is not limited to Flipkart’s flagship event alone – it is a celebration that brings an entire ecosystem together for the festive season. With our expanded Supply Chain network, we are poised to meet the growing demands of our customers and provide them with an unparalleled shopping experience. Through a robust, efficient and sustainable supply chain, we intend to not only meet customers’ needs, but also drive economic growth and development through meaningful opportunities that have a lasting impact on the communities we serve. This includes enabling growth opportunities for our kirana partners, who play a role in ensuring festive deliveries even in remote regions PAN India. Our employee force forms the backbone of our Supply Chain and this year, we are proud to increase this strength even further. Our goal is to revolutionize the e-commerce landscape in India by setting new standards for delivery speed and efficiency.”

The Supply Chain expansions are aimed at boosting Flipkart’s shipment delivery capacity, ensuring faster and more reliable delivery services during TBBD 2024. Additionally, comprehensive skilling and training programs have been planned for new workers in the run-up to the festive season, ensuring they are well-prepared to handle the surge in demand. The new hires will also contribute to Flipkart’s supply chain diversity vision, with a focus on employing more women, people with disabilities and those from the LGBTQAI+ community, reflecting the organization’s commitment to maintaining an inclusive workplace.