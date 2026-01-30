The Flipkart Group today announced two senior leadership appointments, reinforcing its focus on strong governance, operational excellence, and scalable growth across its core businesses, aligned with global best practices. Jason Chappel has joined as Vice President, Flipkart Group Controller and Amer Hussain has been appointed as Vice President, Supply Chain – Grocery & Minutes. As Vice President, Supply Chain – Grocery & Minutes, Amer Hussain will be responsible for leading the supply chain strategy for Flipkart’s Grocery and Minutes businesses, including scaling infrastructure and operations efficiently in line with business growth and strengthening cross-functional collaboration to improve service levels and cost efficiency. Amer brings over 25 years of global experience across leading organisations, including The Coca-Cola Company, Jubilant FoodWorks, and Reliance Consumer Pvt. Ltd. His experience spans complex multi-site operations, building agile supply chain networks, driving operational excellence, cost transformation and leading digital transformation and sustainability initiatives. In his role as Vice President, Flipkart Group Controller, Jason Chappel will lead accounting, financial reporting, and internal controls across all Flipkart operations in line with global best-in-class controllership standards. Jason brings over two decades of global experience across controllership, audit, M&A, system implementations, and shared services. He joins Flipkart from Walmart, where he most recently served as Group Director at Walmart Enterprise Business Services, managing back office finance operations across markets outside the Americas. During his tenure at Walmart, Jason held senior leadership roles, including Vice President and Controller for Walmart China and Japan, where he led financial integration for omnichannel retail and supported the sale of Seiyu in Japan, as well as Vice President and Controller for Walmart Canada. He will be based in Bengaluru and will work closely with Flipkart’s existing finance leadership. Amer Hussain, Vice President, Supply Chain – Grocery & Minutes, Flipkart, said, “Flipkart’s Grocery and Minutes businesses are at a pivotal stage of growth, and I am thrilled to be part of this journey. A resilient, agile, and customer-first supply chain is central to delivering value sustainably at scale, and I look forward to partnering with cross-functional teams to further bolster future-ready operations that support speed, reliability, selection and sustainable growth.” Jason Chappel, Vice President, Group Controller, Flipkart Group, said, “I am excited to join Flipkart at a time when the business is scaling rapidly across categories and capabilities. Flipkart has built a strong foundation of governance and financial discipline, and I look forward to working closely with teams across Flipkart and Myntra to further strengthen our controllership framework and financial governance.” Welcoming the new leadership, Seema Nair, Chief Human Resources Officer, Flipkart, said, “As Flipkart scales across businesses and capabilities, building leadership depth across critical functions remains a key priority for us. Jason and Amer bring strong global experience in financial governance and operations, and their appointments reflect our long-term focus on strengthening institutional capabilities to support sustainable growth. We are delighted to welcome them to Flipkart.”