Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, today announced the eleventh edition of its flagship Samarth sale event, ‘Crafted by Bharat’ 2026, to be held on January 26, 2026, celebrating India’s 77th Republic Day. The sale will see the creation of a dedicated Crafted by Bharat storefront on Flipkart’s app and web, showcasing 200+ traditional art forms such as Warli, Patachitra, Madhubani, Pichwai and terracotta, besides toys handcrafted from soft ivory wood alongside wooden crafts, handlooms and regional paintings, by 2,300+ artisans, weavers and small entrepreneurs, each rooted in India’s local culture and heritage.



Anchored in Flipkart Samarth, a flagship program, launched in 2019 with the vision of uplifting the underserved communities, this edition of Crafted by Bharat Sale places a special spotlight on women-led enterprises from Tier-2 and Tier-3 regions, including Kannauj, Bhuj, Bhadohi, Hathras, Hisar, Madurai, Chitrakoot, Ramanagara, Ghazipur, Ujjain, Churu and Ratangarh, while celebrating the rich legacy of Indian craftsmanship.



The event will see active participation from government and private brands, along with local businesses from across the country, positively impacting over 1.9 million livelihoods. With the addition of over 300 new sellers this year, the sale is expected to offer customers richer and genuine handcrafted products from artisans in all corners of India across categories such as furniture, furnishings, home décor, kitchenware, apparel and lifestyle products. Aligned with Flipkart’s broader strategy to empower MSMEs and artisans to take advantage of e-commerce in building long-term digital businesses, the Republic Day edition of Crafted by Bharat will provide sellers with a pan-India customer base with optimised pricing support, platform-led promotions and dedicated assistance.



Aprajeeta, CraftcartIndia (Seller on Flipkart platform) said, “In an online world flooded with mass-produced replicas, the ‘Samarth’ tag tells our customers that they are supporting a genuine homegrown business and purchasing authentic handmade decor. Being a first-generation entrepreneur and having bootstrapped Craftcart, we didn’t have fancy budgets like an established corporate retailer. Samarths’ dedicated account support, reduced business costs (commissions), and cataloging assistance has levelled the playing field for us and allowed me to focus on what I do best: creating unique, aesthetic décor items and handmade jewellery for our brand.”



Flipkart Samarth, launched in 2019, is a nationwide initiative that aims to open new growth opportunities for MSMEs, artisans, and underserved communities through e-commerce, supporting over 7 million livelihoods. The beneficiaries of the Samarth program have seen their businesses flourish by up to 300%. The program’s primary objective is to provide underserved indigenous communities and enterprises with an inclusive, nationwide digital platform and help them develop the capabilities for earning a better living.