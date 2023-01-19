Home

Adani Enterprises’ Rs 20000 Cr FPO Opens On Jan 27: Floor Price, Cap Price & Other Details

The lot size of Adani Enterprises FPO is 4 shares. A retail-individual investor can apply up to 15 lots which is equivalent to 60 shares or Rs 196,560 considering cap price or the upper end of the price band.

Mumbai: Putting an end to speculations, Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises has finally announced details of its follow-on public offer (FPO) to raise Rs 20,000 crore. Adani Enterprises has given investors a whopping 1600 per cent profit in the past 5 years.

Adani Enterprises FPO Details

IPO Date Jan 27, 2023 to Jan 31, 2023 Listing Date [.] Face Value ₹1 per share Price ₹3112 to ₹3276 per share Lot Size 4 Shares Issue Size [.] shares of ₹1

(aggregating up to ₹20,000.00 Cr) Fresh Issue [.] shares of ₹1

(aggregating up to ₹20,000.00 Cr) Issue Type Book Built Issue FPO Listing At BSE, NSE QIB Shares Offered 50% of the net offer NII (HNI) Shares Offered 15% of the Net Offer Retail Shares Offered 35% of the Net Offer

Event Tentative Date Opening Date Jan 27, 2023 Closing Date Jan 31, 2023 Basis of Allotment Feb 3, 2023 Initiation of Refunds Feb 6, 2023 Credit of Shares to Demat Feb 7, 2023 Listing Date Feb 8, 2023

The net proceeds of FPO will be used by Adani Enterprises for the following reasons.

Capital expenditure requirements including funding of green hydrogen projects, finishing work at existing airports, and construction of a greenfield expressway.

Pay off debt, in full or part, of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, Adani Road Transport Ltd, Adani Road Transport Ltd and Mundra Solar Ltd.

FPO is an additional share sale offer while an IPO or initial public offering is the first sale of shares of a company.

Adani Enterprises Ltd’s shares settled 1.20 per cent lower at Rs 3,595.35 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday. The company’s shares have surged 95 per cent over the past year to Rs 3,596.7. The stock is trading at a valuation of over 141 times its one-year forward earnings.



