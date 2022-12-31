Flying From UAE to India? Check Latest Travel Guidelines Amid COVID Scare

If you are planning to travel to India, then you should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID in the country.

International Flights Latest News Today: Because of the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, India has revised its travel guidelines for international air passengers. These new COVID guidelines were announced last week. In the wake of these developments, Air India Express, a Tata Group-owned Indian low-cost carrier, has issued a set of guidelines for passengers flying from the UAE to India.

Planning to travel to India

If you are planning to travel to India, then you should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID in the country.

During Travel

The announcements inside the aircraft about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including precautionary measures to be followed (preferable use of masks and following physical distancing) shall be made on flights/travel and at all points of entry.

After Arrival

All travellers must self-monitor their health after arrival and they should report to their nearest health facility or call the National helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number in case they have any symptoms suggestive.

Travel Guidelines For Children

Kids below the age of 12 are exempted from post-arrival random testing. However, if they are found with symptoms after arrival or during the self-monitoring period, they will be tested and treated according to the protocol.

RT-PCR Testing at Airports

The travellers must be knowing about the random testing rules, which are also part of India’s guidelines for international arrivals.

2% of the total passengers in the flight will have to undergo random post-arrival testing at the airport on arrival.

If travellers’ samples are tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at the INSACOG laboratory network.

They shall be treated/isolated as per the laid down standard protocol.



