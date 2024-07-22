Home

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Economic Survey 23-24 In Rajya Sabha, Check Key Announcements

The Indian economy needs to generate an average of nearly 78.5 lakh jobs annually until 2030 in the non-farm sector to cater to the rising workforce, according to the Economic Survey for 2023-24.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2023-2024 in Rajya Sabha. Earlier the Economic Survey 2023-24 was presented in Lok Sabha by union minister.

The economic survey presented in the Parliament by finance minsiter Nirmala Sithraman says in the medium term Indian economy can grow at a rate of 7 per cent

The economic survey stated, “In the medium term, the Indian economy can grow at a rate of 7 per cent plus on a sustained basis if we build on the structural reforms undertaken over the last decade. This requires a tripartite compact between the Union Government, State Governments and the private sector.”

