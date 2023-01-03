Fog Alert! Several Flights Delayed, Delhi Airport Issues Advisory. Deets Inside
Taking to Twitter, budget carrier IndiGo said that due to the bad weather, flights from Delhi to Agartala, Chandigarh, Varanasi, Deogarh, Darbhanga, Pantnagar, Dehradun, Ranchi and Kanpur may be affected.
New Delhi: In a bid to ensure safe operations during the prevailing dense foggy conditions, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi has started following Low Visibility Procedures (LVP). Low visibility procedures (LVP) means procedures applied at an aerodrome for the purpose of ensuring safe operations during lower-than-standard categories.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense to very dense fog over the plains in northwest India during the next five days. “Dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions very likely to continue over plains of northwest India including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 5 days,” Indian Meteorological Department said in a bulletin.
Published Date: January 3, 2023 10:54 AM IST
Updated Date: January 3, 2023 10:55 AM IST
