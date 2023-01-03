National

Fog Alert! Several Flights Delayed, Delhi Airport Issues Advisory. Deets Inside

admin
57Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 16 Second


Taking to Twitter, budget carrier IndiGo said that due to the bad weather, flights from Delhi to Agartala, Chandigarh, Varanasi, Deogarh, Darbhanga, Pantnagar, Dehradun, Ranchi and Kanpur may be affected.

Fog Alert! Several Flights Delayed, Delhi Airport Issues Advisory. Deets Inside

New Delhi: In a bid to ensure safe operations during the prevailing dense foggy conditions, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi has started following Low Visibility Procedures (LVP). Low visibility procedures (LVP) means procedures applied at an aerodrome for the purpose of ensuring safe operations during lower-than-standard categories.

Taking to Twitter, budget carrier IndiGo said that due to the bad weather, flights from Delhi to Agartala, Chandigarh, Varanasi, Deogarh, Darbhanga, Pantnagar, Dehradun, Ranchi and Kanpur may be affected.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense to very dense fog over the plains in northwest India during the next five days.  “Dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions very likely to continue over plains of northwest India including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 5 days,” Indian Meteorological Department said in a bulletin.




Published Date: January 3, 2023 10:54 AM IST



Updated Date: January 3, 2023 10:55 AM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories