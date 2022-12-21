Menu
Fog Blankets Over Delhi, Punjab, UP And Bihar; Low Visibility Reported In THESE Places. Latest Forecast Here

The weather forecsting agency had also issued a red alert for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Western UP for low visibility due to dense fog. For Thursday and Friday, an orange alert has been issued for these states.

Gautam Buddha Nagar: Locals amid dense fog on a cold winter morning, in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

IMD weather updates: After the season’s first fog hit Delhi and other north Indian states on Tuesday, similar weather condition continued in several states including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and over isolated places in Bihar, the IMD informed on Wednesday. Earlier, the weather forecasting agency had also issued a red alert for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Western UP for low visibility due to dense fog. For Thursday and Friday, an orange alert has been issued for these states.

Due to moisture and light winds at lower tropospheric levels over Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog in many or some pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in night or in the morning hours during next 3 days and dense fog in isolated pockets for subsequent 2 days. Similarly, dense fog in isolated pockets is also very likely over Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 2 days.

Low Visibility Reported In These Ares

The lowest visibility (in meters) reported at 0530 hours IST of today on 21.12.2022

  • 25- Amritsar, Ganganagar and Bareilly;
  • 50-Ambala and Bahraich;
  • 200-Patila, Chandigarh and Malda;
  • 500-Delhi (SFD), Delhi (Palam), Lucknow, Kolkata and Agartala.

The minimum temperature in the capital was recorded at 7 degrees on Tuesday. The average level of Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 414, which falls in the severe category.

Visibility was recorded less than 100 meters in the capital NCR on Tuesday. According to the report released by the Meteorological Department, Palam had 25 meters of visibility in the morning, while Safdarjung had 50 meters of visibility. Visibility on the highway was very low.

In the wake of dense thick fog, around 20 trains were delayed by 15 minutes to 2 hours, a railway official told PTI. However, the flights from Delhi airport operated without any delay due to the implementation of Low Visibility Procedures for four hours starting from midnight.




Published Date: December 21, 2022 6:53 AM IST



Updated Date: December 21, 2022 6:55 AM IST





