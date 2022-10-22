Follow These Dos And Donts To Avoid Burn Injuries On Diwali

Avoid Burn Injuries On Diwali: Diwali is a festival of lights and most of us look forward to the Diwali festivities. It is important that we follow safe and eco-sensitive Diwali practices and enjoy this festival of happiness. We must keep in mind certain do’s and don’ts for the same.Also Read – Discounts, Lucky Draws, Selfie Points: Here’s How Delhi Traders Attract Buyers For Shopping In Diwali

Avoid wearing synthetic and loose clothes while lighting diyas, candles, or crackers.

Always stand at an arm's distance while lighting crackers and diyas.

Bursting crackers causes both air and noise pollution. Celebrate Diwali in a manner that does not cause inconvenience or harm to others. Preferably use only green crackers and that too within time limits prescribed by the civic authorities.

Remember to discard the crackers in a bucket of sand or water to make sure that no spark remains in them.

Preferably wear shoes while bursting crackers. Never pick up the firecrackers which have failed to explode, this can cause severe injuries as they might explode suddenly.

In case of minor burns, pour an ample amount of water over the burnt area till the burning sensation completely stops. Never apply agents like toothpaste or blue ink over the burnt area.

Remove any constricting material like rings or bangles immediately, as swelling sets in later making their removal difficult.

In case of clothes catch fire Stop, Drop, and Roll. To elaborate, stop wherever you are without running, which can further flare up the fire.

Drop or lie down wherever you are to avoid fire extending to your face. Roll over the ground to limit the oxygen supply. In most cases, this will control the fire. We can also use a thick rug to cut off the air, thus extinguishing the fire.

It is a good practice to keep a bucket full of water or a fire extinguisher in the vicinity during lighting the candles and bursting the crackers.

In case of any eye injury, do not rub the eye but wash the eye with clean water and consult an Eye Specialist.

Have fun during Diwali but do not ignore these essential safety instructions.

SHUBH DEEPAWALI!