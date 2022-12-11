Sunday, December 11, 2022
Following MCD Polls Debacle, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta Resigns

Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta on Sunday resigned from his position after the BJP lost to AAP in the high-stake MCD elections.

New Delhi: Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta on Sunday resigned from his position after the BJP lost to AAP in the high-stake MCD elections. Gupta tendered his resignation two days after he announced that the MCD mayor will be from the AAP and the BJP will play the role of a “strong opposition”.

The top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party has accepted the resignation of Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta from the post.

The BJP suffered an embarrassing loss at the hand of AAP as the latter wrested the civic bodies control from the saffron party for the first time. The BJP could muster only 104 seats whereas AAP crossed the majority mark very easily, securing 134 seats. BJP, which ruled the Delhi Municipal Corporation for 15 years, was eventually thrown out of power by the first-time winners AAP in the recently concluded civic polls.

Published Date: December 11, 2022 1:25 PM IST



Updated Date: December 11, 2022 1:37 PM IST





