FOMO7 is the Principal Partner of Australia Champions in WCL

FOMO7, a leading online gaming and sports prediction platform in India, comes on board as the official Principal Partner of Team Australia Champions in the upcoming World Championship of Legends tournament.

The World Championship of Legends (WCL), a highly anticipated cricket tournament, will feature former cricketing sensations from the top teams of the world vying for the coveted title. This exciting partnership showcases the commitment of FOMO7 to supporting elite-level cricket and engaging with passionate fans worldwide.

FOMO7 PR Principal Partner of Australia Champions

The tournament is authorized by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). It will take place from July 3 to July 13, at the Northampton Stadium and the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham in the United Kingdom. The WCL will consist of teams from India, Australia, the West Indies, England, Pakistan, and South Africa. The line-up of cricket stars features Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, Daren Sammy, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan, Jacques Kallis, JP Duminy, and Dale Steyn.

Team Australia Champions, led by Michael Clarke, is poised to make a strong showing in the tournament due to its lineup of world-class players and proven track record of success. The team includes cricket icons like Brett Lee, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, and Ben Cutting.

“We are super pumped to partner with Australia Champions, one of the most competitive teams in the World Championship of Legends,” remarked KrisFernandez, Head of Operations of FOMO7. “This endorsement aligns perfectly with our mission to provide an engaging platform for sports enthusiasts to show off their prediction skills and connect with similar individuals.”

FOMO7 will be prominently visible on Team Australia Champions jerseys as part of the sponsorship, as well as on the teams social and digital channels. FOMO7 will also provide fans with exclusive content, promos, and interaction opportunities during the event.

The World Championship of Legends will be aired worldwide, with Star Sports as the official broadcaster in India, Willow by Cricbuzz in North America, TNT Sports in the United Kingdom, and Fox Sports in Australia. Fans can catch the action on FOMO7s platform and participate in real-time predictions. One must watch out for the exclusive deals and discounts that FOMO7 will be offering to newcomers and existing players, such as a 700% welcome offer & a 5% refill offer.

The tournament will also feature the return of the classic “bowl-out” format in the event of a tie, reminiscent of the early T20 setup. Teams compete in this high-stakes format, bringing an exciting and nostalgic flavor to the matches.