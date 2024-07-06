FOMO7 is the Title Sponsor of Trichy Grand Cholas in TNPL

FOMO7, a premium online sports prediction and gaming platform, is the new Title Sponsor of the Trichy Grand Cholas for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2024. This exciting partnership marks a significant milestone for both FOMO7 and the Trichy Grand Cholas, as they join forces to heighten the excitement and engagement of the highly anticipated cricket tournament.

FOMO7 is the new title sponsor for Trichy Grand Cholas in this edition of TNPL

As part of the sponsorship deal, the FOMO7 brand will be prominently displayed on the Trichy Grand Cholas team jerseys, serving as a reminder of the platforms dedication to fostering local cricket prodigies and supporting the devoted fan base of the TNPL.

The Tamil Nadu Premier League, a mens Twenty20 cricket tournament, has consistently attracted a significant and dedicated base of supporters since its inception in 2016. The league, which is contested by eight city-based franchise teams in the state, has become a platform for showcasing the talent of local cricketers and allowing them to display their skills on a bigger stage.

“We are excited to partner with the Trichy Grand Cholas and be a part of the Tamil Nadu Premier League,” stated Kris Fernandez, Head of Operations, FOMO7. “The TNPL has regularly delivered exciting cricket, and we look forward to interacting with the sports ardent fans in Tamil Nadu through this association. As a platform that thrives on the thrill and unpredictability nature of sports, we believe the partnership will create a synergy that will attract audiences and elevate the entire tournament experience.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

This sponsorship deal not only highlights FOMO7s commitment to cricket in Tamil Nadu but also its ability to form strategic partnerships that are in line with its brand values and target demographic. As the TNPL 2024 season approaches, fans can expect an electrifying environment packed with intense competition, nail-biting moments, and the thrill of witnessing their favorite teams and players in action, all while partaking in the FOMO7 experience.

The TNPL 2024 season is set to begin in July 2024, with matches between the eight franchise teams, including the Trichy Grand Cholas. Fans may watch all of the action live on Star Sports, bringing the tournaments excitement to a larger audience than ever before.

To commemorate this, FOMO7 will be providing an array of prediction games on its official website. Further, FOMO7’s entire lineup of exciting offers and rewards will amp up your enthusiasm for TNPL and make it even more thrilling. Fans can watch out for the front-running teams, make predictions on the top scorers of every match, and earn more rewards. Whether you are an expert or a first-time user, FOMO7 is the ideal place to make the most of this T20 season.