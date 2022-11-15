Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Food Blogger Annoys Vendor By Filming Him, Uncles Roasts Him in Savage Way. Watch

The vendor makes a really frustrated face and roasts the vlogger with a savage reply.

VIRAL VIDEO OF FOOD BLOGGER ANNOYING UNCLE AND GETTING SAVAGE REPLY
VIRAL VIDEO OF FOOD BLOGGER ANNOYING UNCLE AND GETTING SAVAGE REPLY

Viral Video Today: Food blogging is one of the biggest social media trends since a few years as there’s a plethora of foodies in India who need to know where they can try unique delicacies. You might have come across several articles and videos about bizarre food combinations and mouth-watering street food. There’s no shortage of food bloggers in India who keep recording videos for their Instagram and YouTube.

One such food vlogger was out and about around the town, trying to film a street vendor for his YouTube channel. However, unlike most vendors, this uncle wasn’t so happy about the free publicity. He had customers to serve food to and this vlogger was just not letting the man do his work. He kept asking him really obvious questions which turned extremely annoying for him. The hilarious video shows the man telling the food vlogger to back off and let him do his job. The vlogger tells him to not get angry because he just has to tell his viewers about what he’s making.

The uncle tells him that it’s the vlogger who has to tell people about it, not him. A few moments later, the vlogger asks the man what he’s chopping, which anyone can tell that it’s clearly paneer. The vendor makes a really frustrated face and roasts the vlogger with a savage reply. He tells the vlogger that no, it’s chicken, of course it paneer, what else do you think it is. Netizens found this moment hilarious and trolled the vlogger for his failed attempt at food blogging.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF FOOD BLOGGER ANNOYING UNCLE AND GETTING SAVAGE REPLY HERE:

LOL! Savage indeed.




Published Date: November 15, 2022 5:41 PM IST





