Thyroid Awareness Month: Foods to Eat And Avoid if You Have Thyroid Issues

January is Thyroid Awareness Month and as per health experts, certain foods should be included and avoided in diet to manage thyroid issues.

In recent years, thyroid has become a major issue for all age groups. A tiny gland located in the base of our neck, below the centre of throat has created a significant need for dietary modifications for all age groups. The disbalance of thyroid affect our endocrine system which further affect organs like heart, brain, liver and kidneys. The thyroid dysfunction can disrupt healthy functioning of vital organs, however the good news is that with a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle you can monitor and overcome the affects. Experts believe that daily exercise and maintaining a healthy weight have a positive effect on thyroid health, so eat plenty of fresh vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats, and get 7-9 hours of sleep every day to stay healthy.

Thyroid Diet Plan – Foods to Eat and Avoid for Children

The most common cause of hypothyroidism in children is a family history of the disease. Children whose parents, grandparents, or siblings have hypothyroidism are at a higher risk for thyroid disease. This is also true if there is a family history of immune problems that impact the thyroid.

Autoimmune conditions, such as Graves’ disease or Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, more commonly appear during puberty. These thyroid conditions more frequently affect girls than boys.

Thyroid Diet Plan – Foods to Eat and Avoid for children.

Foods to Eat

Iodized Salt

Brazil Nuts

Bone Broth

Fish

Seaweed

Shellfish

Olive Oil

Dairy

Eggs

Foods to Avoid

Soy: Generally, it’s best to wait four hours after taking thyroid medication to consume any products that contain soy.

Cauliflower, Cabbage, Broccoli can be cooked and eaten. These vegetables Should be avoided raw.

Thyroid Diet Plan for Pregnant Women

Thyroid is the second most common endocrine disease that affects women during their reproductive age. If untreated during pregnancy, it increases the risks for placental abruption, miscarriage, growth restriction, and hypertensive disorders. Thyroid is a butterfly-shaped, small hormonal gland in our throat that regulates the human body’s growth, metabolism, and development. Thyroid diseases like hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism are relatively common in pregnancy due to an underactive thyroid gland, producing fewer hormones than the body needs.

This can, therefore, slow body metabolism, leading to weight gain, fatigue, and other related issues. All these symptoms are common with ovulation symptoms, making it harder to diagnose thyroid disease. Foods such as Cereals, dals, pulses, fruits, vegetables, diary and nuts can be consumed.

Thyroid Diet Plan For Obese People

According to common perception, hypothyroidism is held responsible for obesity. Overt hypothyroidism is associated with modest weight gain, but there is a lack of clarity regarding subclinical hypothyroidism. According to experts, changes in thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) could well be secondary to obesity. The increasing prevalence of obesity further confounds definition of normal TSH range in population studies. Thyroid autoantibody status may help in establishing the diagnosis of subclinical hypothyroidism in obesity. High leptin levels may play a role in the hyperthyrotropinemia of obesity and also increase susceptibility to thyroid autoimmunity and subsequent hypothyroidism. There is at most a modest effect of L-T4 treatment in overt hypothyroidism in inducing weight loss; benefit in subclinical hypothyroidism is not established with no data supporting thyroid hormone use in euthyroid obese patients.

Food to eat:

Cereals

Dals and pulses

Fruits

Vegetables

Diary

Nuts

Maintaining weight, consuming healthy diet, avoiding processed food that increases inflammation and being physically active is important.



