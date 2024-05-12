Home

J-K Lok Sabha Election: Foolproof Security In Place Across Srinagar Constituency Ahead Of Phase 4 Polls

Lok Sabha Elections will be held in Kashmir for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state in 2019. Around 17.48 lakh voters in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency will vote in tomorrow’s polls.

Polling officials leave for their respective polling stations after receiving EVMs and other election material, on the eve of the 4th phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Srinagar, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (PTI Photo

Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Election 2024: A multi-layered security blanket has been laid across the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency which heads to polls in Phase 4 of general elections on May 13 (Monday).

A senior police officer said foolproof security arrangements have been put in place across the Srinagar constituency as per directions issued by the Election Commission.

“We have made foolproof security arrangements as per the guidelines of the Election Commission in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency where polling will be held tomorrow,” said Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi.

The IGP assured arrangements have been made to provide a safe and secure environment so that the electorate can exercise their franchise in large numbers, adding that a multi-layer security blanket has been thrown around the polling stations as well as distribution centres and strong rooms across the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency which includes entire districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama and parts of Budgam and Shopian districts.

Election officials said as many 2,135 polling stations have been set up across Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama and parts of Budgam and Shopian districts where polling will be held. Additionally, twenty-six special polling stations have been set up for migrant voters of Kashmir Division with 21 in Jammu, four in Delhi and one in Udhampur District.

“In total, more than 8,500 polling staff, including reserve staff, will be deployed on duty on polling day. Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm,” an official said.

All the polling stations will have CCTV cameras for live webcasting to control rooms set up at the districts and the CEO’s office.

“There are a few polling stations which fall in communication shadow areas. Suitable alternative arrangements by providing satellite phones, wireless sets and special runners have been put in place around those polling stations,” an official said.

Parliamentary polls will be held in Kashmir for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state in 2019. Around 17.48 lakh voters in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency will decide the fate of the 24 candidates trying their luck in the seat.

The voter turnout in the redrawn Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, following the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022, will be keenly watched as most of the areas under the seat had previously witnessed low polling percentages due to boycott calls given by the separatists.

