National

Foot Massage Benefits: Incredible Health Benefits Of Massaging Your Foot Regularly, As Per Ayurveda

A foot massage is perfectly capable of bringing back the lost glow of your face. It helps to release stress as well. Know more benefits of foot massage in the video.

Foot Massage Benefits: If your feet are aching after a long day, a nice  foot massage can give you much-needed relief. A foot massage is literally the starting point of any relaxing massage you would ever come across. A foot massage is perfectly capable of bringing back the lost glow of your face. Foot massages have several health benefits. In this video we have mentioned a few health benefits of massaging your foot regularly.




Published Date: January 13, 2023 12:07 PM IST





