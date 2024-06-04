For the Future of Indian Girls, Leading Singers Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan Sing India’s Own Period Song, in Partnership with Whisper

Whisper, India’s leading feminine-care brand from Procter & Gamble, has created history by launching the nation’s own Period Song, with India’s biggest voices – Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan. Both the musicians created their own versions of the ‘Period Song, launching it on World Menstrual Hygiene Day. Whisper has provided period education to over 100 million girls and women till date and are shining the spotlight on the early onset of menstruation among young girls in the fifth edition of its popular Keep Girls in School movement. Through this catchy tune with very relevant, educative lyrics for young minds, the intent is to get every Indian to sing it and believe – Periods is a sign of being healthy.

Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan created their own version of the period song, through which they taught school children about menstruation, who later joined them by singing along and dancing to the tune.

“I am so excited to sing India’s own period song, which I hope, will reach every citizen of India and empower young girls to live their lives confidently and without fear – both in school and outside of it. It is shocking that girls are getting periods as early as the age of 8 which makes it even more critical for Whisper’s period song to break societal taboos by educating girls early on and preventing school dropouts. The song is so catchy and joyful that it plays in my mind throughout the day, and I can’t resist humming it. It is a great way to tell all boys and girls that – Periods ka matlab healthy hai aap. It is a song that India truly needed and I’m proud to be associated with it,” said Sunidhi Chauhan.

“I am honoured to lend my voice for Whispers period song. Its so important to educate young children about periods so that they are prepared and there is no fear. Our effort is to let young girls know that getting their periods irrespective of their age means that they are healthy. Girls are getting their periods as early as the age of 8, and this puts about 26 million girls in India at the risk of dropping out of school without proper period education and products. Kudos to Whisper to taking the initiative and normalising periods by teaching young children about it. I was so happy to create the song in different languages, so it can truly become the song of the nation,” said singer Shreya Ghoshal.

Studies show that one in five girls have been at the risk of dropping out of school due to lack of period education and products*. With girls starting periods at as early as the age of 8 years, this could escalate further. Without period awareness, 26 million girls could be at the risk of dropping out of school^. Whisper’s Keep Girls in School program has been working on normalising periods and providing girls with the right education and period products, so that they don’t have to compromise on their future and can continue staying in school. Till date Whisper has taught over 100 million girls and women about periods and distributed sanitary pads. Every year, they go to over 50,000 schools to conduct period education sessions.

Shreya Ghoshal sang the mukhda, or “face of the song,” Periods Ka Matlab Healthy Hai aap in eight different languages including Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi and many others: truly making it the song of the Nation on periods.

The song has been originally composed and directed by music director Aman Pant, and via clever use of music, Whisper has given a wonderful tool to the society, to educate young girls and boys about periods. With the biggest voices in the country picking this the momentum, it can really help break taboos and normalise periods as a sign of being a strong and healthy girl.

*Based on Dasra report by USAID & Kiawah Trust, UNESCO UNFA ASRO report: ‘The precocious period: the impact of early menarche on schooling in India’ 2019 68 p.

^based on Dasra report by USAID & Kiawah Trust.