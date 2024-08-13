Home

FORDA Ends Strike Over Kolkata Doctor’s Rape-Murder Case After Meeting JP Nadda, Says ‘All Demands Met’

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has decided to call off the nationwide halting of elective services in hospitals, that it started on Monday.

FORDA Ends Strike Over Kolkata Doctor’s Rape-Murder Case After Meeting JP Nadda (Image : ANI Video Grab)

Kolkata: After a meeting between the delegation of the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and Union Health Minister JP Nadda, the FORDA has decided to call off the nationwide halting of elective services in hospitals, which began on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, FORDA expressed its deep condemnation of the horrific circumstances surrounding the death, describing it as “perhaps the greatest travesty to have occurred in the history of the resident doctor community.” The association emphasized that the tragedy is not just an attack on their profession but on the very essence of humanity itself.

#WATCH | Delhi: A meeting between the delegation of the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and Union Health Minister JP Nadda concludes. pic.twitter.com/kQyY4wPN9t — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2024

The letter also highlights the demands that have emerged as a result of this tragic event. FORDA is calling for the expeditious acceptance of the demands put forth by the residents of R.G. Kar Medical College, including the resignation of the responsible authorities, such as the Principal, MSVP, Dean, and the Head of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine. They have also demanded action against the Assistant Commissioner of Police of the RG Kar MC&H police outpost, who they believe failed in their duty to protect the dignity and life of a woman who, in this case, was an on-duty doctor.

“Resignation of all the responsible authorities, which include Principal, MSVP, Dean,

HOD of pulmonary medicine, ACP of RG Kar MC&H police outpost, who could not

perform their duty of protecting the dignity and life of a WOMAN who was in this case

an on duty doctors,” FORDA mentioned in the letter.

What Is The RG Kar Medical College Case?

The post-graduate trainee doctor was found raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, which has led to widespread outrage and protests.

Additionally, FORDA has insisted on an assurance that no police brutality or manhandling of the protesting doctors will occur, and that their right to peaceful protest will be respected. The association is also demanding justice for the deceased doctor and appropriate compensation for her family.

“This is an urgent necessity and should be completed without delay. FORDA stands ready to

contribute and provide any assistance necessary to achieve these goals. We hope that the government will take immediate action to address our demands and ensure the safety and security of all healthcare professionals,” the letter further read.

