NationalPolitics

FORDA To Continue With Nationwide Strike Over Doctor Rape-murder in Kolkata

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 13, 2024
0 79 2 minutes read

  • Home
  • News
  • No Call-off: FORDA To Continue With Nationwide Strike Over Doctor’s Rape-murder in Kolkata

Raising concerns about the integrity of the ongoing probe, resident doctors had called for transparent investigation into the case, requesting an immediate transfer to the CBI.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Slain PGT Doctor Watched Olympics, Had Dinner With Colleagues, Called Mother; Hours Before She Was Raped And Killed: Reports
Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) members hold placards as they call for a nationwide strike demanding justice for the rape and murder of a female postgraduate trainee doctor of Kolkata RG Kar Medical College. (ANI Photo)

Kolkata: The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) on Tuesday informed that the association would continue with their nationwide protest over the Kolkata rape and murder case. “No assurance on the Central Healthcare Protection Act- No call-off. Our demands still stand incomplete. We will continue with the strike until they’re accepted fully,” Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA).

The association’ decision came after a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata while on duty. Raising concerns about the integrity of the ongoing probe, resident doctors had called for transparent investigation into the case, requesting an immediate transfer to the CBI.

“We also want that adequate compensation should be given to the bereaved family of the victim. The horror of this atrocity, occurring in a place meant to heal and save lives, is a grim reminder of the severe threat faced by those who serve,” Dr Dixit said.

“Our hearts are heavy with profound grief and shock over this heinous act. Even as time has passed, the wheels of justice have moved slowly. The investigation into this horrific crime has yet to bring forth answers, and the lack of resolution only deepens our despair and frustration,” the AIIMS Delhi RDA said in a statement.

” As a nation, we must unite to seek justice and protect the safety and dignity of every individual. We call upon the media, civil society organisations, and every compassionate soul to raise their voices and stand in support of this crucial cause,” it added.

Meanwhile, 10 government hospitals in the national capital on Monday begun an indefinite strike in response to FORDA’s call, halting all elective services.







Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 13, 2024
0 79 2 minutes read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

INJA Wellness Launches India’s First Liposomal Glutathione Effervescent Tablets

August 13, 2024

Best Agrolife Ltd. Reports INR 519.3 Crore Revenue for FY25, Announces Continued Focus Towards Building Branded Business

August 13, 2024

Radian Finserv Launches ‘Radian Wellness Program’: Pledge Gold for Rs. 25,000 and Unlock Financial and Health Security Benefits Across India

August 13, 2024

JustMarkets Attending Money Expo India 2024

August 13, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow