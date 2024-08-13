FORDA To Continue With Nationwide Strike Over Doctor Rape-murder in Kolkata

Home

News

No Call-off: FORDA To Continue With Nationwide Strike Over Doctor’s Rape-murder in Kolkata

Raising concerns about the integrity of the ongoing probe, resident doctors had called for transparent investigation into the case, requesting an immediate transfer to the CBI.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) members hold placards as they call for a nationwide strike demanding justice for the rape and murder of a female postgraduate trainee doctor of Kolkata RG Kar Medical College. (ANI Photo)

Kolkata: The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) on Tuesday informed that the association would continue with their nationwide protest over the Kolkata rape and murder case. “No assurance on the Central Healthcare Protection Act- No call-off. Our demands still stand incomplete. We will continue with the strike until they’re accepted fully,” Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA).

The association’ decision came after a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata while on duty. Raising concerns about the integrity of the ongoing probe, resident doctors had called for transparent investigation into the case, requesting an immediate transfer to the CBI.

No assurance on Central Healthcare Protection act- No call off! OUR DEMANDS still stand incomplete. We will continue with strike until they’re accepted fully. 🚨As of 6pm, 13th August- STRIKE CONTINUES!@MoHFW_INDIA @JPNadda @OfficeofJPNadda @ANI @PTI_News — FORDA INDIA (@FordaIndia) August 13, 2024

“We also want that adequate compensation should be given to the bereaved family of the victim. The horror of this atrocity, occurring in a place meant to heal and save lives, is a grim reminder of the severe threat faced by those who serve,” Dr Dixit said.

“Our hearts are heavy with profound grief and shock over this heinous act. Even as time has passed, the wheels of justice have moved slowly. The investigation into this horrific crime has yet to bring forth answers, and the lack of resolution only deepens our despair and frustration,” the AIIMS Delhi RDA said in a statement.

” As a nation, we must unite to seek justice and protect the safety and dignity of every individual. We call upon the media, civil society organisations, and every compassionate soul to raise their voices and stand in support of this crucial cause,” it added.

Meanwhile, 10 government hospitals in the national capital on Monday begun an indefinite strike in response to FORDA’s call, halting all elective services.











