Forecast of low pressure again in the Bay of Bengal!

If the low pressure forms, South Bengal may receive rain on Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in two Medinipur South 24 Parganas on Friday. It should be noted that a few days ago a low pressure was formed in the Bay of Bengal. And due to its effect, the lack of rain was met in South Bengal at the end of the monsoon. Since then, the temperature has risen sharply again. This time in the beginning of autumn, as a result of low pressure, there is a possibility of rain in the south. As a result, the people of South Bengal are freed from the unbearable heat