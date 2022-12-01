The woman was seen walking away as she says “time to go home” while the man alomng with another on a bike follows her and tries to offer life. He says in broken english “some, this seat.”

On Camera: Foreign Woman Youtuber Harassed On Mumbai Street During Live Streaming

Caught on Camera: A video of a YouTuber, reportedly from South Korea, being harassed on a Mumbai street is doing rounds on social media. The 1-minute long video shows a man offering a lift to the woman by grabbing her hand even as she protests. The woman is seen keeping her calm even when he tries to come close to her.

A Twitter handle which shared the video claimed that the woman was from South Korea and was livestreaming in suburban Khar area when the incident took place around 8 pm.

@MumbaiPolice A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of a 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished. pic.twitter.com/WuUEzfxTju — Aditya (@Beaver_R6) November 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Police said they had not received any complaint, but they have taken notice of the incident on their own and started a probe.

No one has approached police with a complaint yet, but investigation has started and police are looking for the man who harassed the woman, said a local police official.



