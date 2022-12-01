Thursday, December 1, 2022
Foreign Woman Youtuber Harassed On Mumbai Street During Live Streaming

The woman was seen walking away as she says “time to go home” while the man alomng with another on a bike follows her and tries to offer life. He says in broken english “some, this seat.”

Caught on Camera: A video of a YouTuber, reportedly from South Korea, being harassed on a Mumbai street is doing rounds on social media. The 1-minute long video shows a man offering a lift to the woman by grabbing her hand even as she protests. The woman is seen keeping her calm even when he tries to come close to her.

A Twitter handle which shared the video claimed that the woman was from South Korea and was livestreaming in suburban Khar area when the incident took place around 8 pm.

Meanwhile, Police said they had not received any complaint, but they have taken notice of the incident on their own and started a probe.

No one has approached police with a complaint yet, but investigation has started and police are looking for the man who harassed the woman, said a local police official.




Published Date: December 1, 2022 8:53 AM IST





