Forgot ATM Card? Step by Step Guide to Withdraw Cash From ATM Using UPI

Check Steps to Withdraw Cash From ATM Using UPI

Cash Withdrawal Using UPI: Need money but don’t have your debit or credit card? Relax. UPI has you covered. With cardless transactions and purchases, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has already made our lives easier. In addition, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPIC) purviewing UPI, allows users to withdraw cash from ATMs through UPI. The Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW) feature allows people to withdraw money from ATMs even if they do not have the cards.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also asked banks to make the ICCW option available for ATMs in order to prevent card fraud such as cloning, skimming, and device tampering. The cardless cash withdrawal option is available at ATMs operated by the State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), HDFC Bank, and others. UPI cash withdrawal is available through any UPI payment service provider app, such as GooglePay, PhonePe, Paytm, and other UPI apps.

Visit any ATM machine. You are required to find and select the ‘Withdraw cash’ option available on the screen.

Next, select the UPI option.

A Quick Response (QR code) will appear on the ATM screen.

Now open the UPI application on your smartphone. Scan the QR code available on the ATM machines’ screen.

Enter the amount of money you want to withdraw. You can withdraw cash up to Rs. 5,000.

Enter your UPI PIN and click on the ‘Hit Proceed’ button.

Now, You will be able to withdraw money from the ATM machine.

Notably, banks will not charge an additional fee for cardless cash withdrawals from ATMs via UPI. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), “The on-us/off-us ICCW transactions shall be processed without a levy of charges other than those prescribed (on Interchange Fee and Customer Charges).”

Meanwhile, the charges/fees for using an ATM from a different bank using UPI will remain the same as the charges for current card withdrawals. Customers are allowed five free transactions per month at their respective banks’ ATMs and three free withdrawals at ATMs of other banks. They will then be charged Rs 21 for each transaction.



