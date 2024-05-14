Home

PM Modi Nomination Today: Form Himanta To Rajnath, Several Union Ministers, CMs To Accompany Modi; Check List

Before filing papers, the Prime Minister will pay obeisance to river Ganga at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and is likely to take a bath in the Ganga. Prime Minister Modi will also visit the Namo Ghat.

PM Modi Nomination Today: CM’s Of 12 States To Accompany Him; Check List Of Minister, Key Allies



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to file his nomination for a third consecutive term from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, with a notable presence expected from twelve Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states. The event will witness the support of key figures such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Presidents of various NDA allies. The significant gathering at the nomination ceremony will include Chief Ministers like Yogi Adityanath from Uttar Pradesh, Nitish Kumar from Bihar, and Pushkar Singh Dhami from Uttarakhand, among others.

Union Ministers and Chief Ministers from various states, including Mohan Yadav from Madhya Pradesh, Vishnu Deo Sai from Chhattisgarh, and Eknath Shinde from Maharashtra, are also expected to be in attendance. The list further extends to leaders like Bhajan Lal Sharma from Rajasthan, Himanta Biswa Sarma from Assam, and Nayab Singh Saini from Haryana, showcasing a strong show of support for PM Modi’s nomination. Additionally, the presence of leaders from Goa, Sikkim, and Tripura, along with representatives from Rashtriya Lok Dal, Lok Janshakti Party, Apna Dal, and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, highlights the diverse political backing for the Prime Minister’s candidacy.

The nomination ceremony is poised to be a significant political event, symbolizing solidarity and unity among BJP leaders and NDA allies as they rally behind PM Modi for another term in office. With a diverse representation of Chief Ministers and party heads, the occasion underscores the collective strength and support for the Prime Minister’s leadership and vision for the nation.

Rashtriya Lok Dal Chief Jayant Chaudhary, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan, Apna Dal (S) President Anupriya Patel, and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party President Om Prakash Rajbhar will also attend the nomination.

From there, he will go to Baba Kaal Bhairav temple to offer prayers. Then, the Prime Minister will go to the collectorate to file his nomination. Later, he is likely to hold a meeting with party workers at the convention centre.

From there, he will go to Baba Kaal Bhairav temple to offer prayers. Then, the Prime Minister will go to the collectorate to file his nomination. Later, he is likely to hold a meeting with party workers at the convention centre.

PM Modi’s nomination papers were filed on a significant day as Ganga Saptami and the auspicious Pushya Nakshatra aligned. Astrologer Pandit Rishi Dwivedi noted the celestial significance, attributing it to planetary positions as per scriptures. The alignment of spiritual and political events highlights the interconnectedness of various aspects of life, prompting contemplation on the role of cosmic forces in shaping human affairs.

