Former Bureaucrat Dr CV Ananda Bose Appointed West Bengal Governor

Dr CV Ananda Bose’s appointment comes months after formal West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar won India’s Vice Presidential Election in August.

Kolkata: Dr CV Ananda Bose has been appointed as the Governor of West Bengal. To recall, in July, Manipur Governor La Ganesan took oath as the new Governor of Bengal at Raj Bhawan. “The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr CV Ananda Bose as regular Governor of West Bengal. The appointment will take effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” Press Secretary to the President Ajay Kumar Singh said in the statement.



