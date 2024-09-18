NationalPolitics

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to vacate his official bungalow in next 15 days

AAP leader Atishi, who had staked claim to become the next Delhi Chief Minister, said on Tuesday that she is happy over trust posed in her by the outgoing CM Arvind Kejriwal but also sad that he has resigned from his post.

Delhi CM Possible Names: दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल द्वारा रविवार को सीएम पद से इस्तीफा देने की घोषणा से उनके संभावित उत्तराधिकारी के बारे में अटकलें शुरू हो गई हैं. आप के कई वरिष्ठ नेताओं के नाम चर्चा में हैं.

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal  will vacate his official bungalow in the next 15 days, sources said. Kejriwal had stepped down from his post on September 17 and submitted his resignation to the Lieutenant Governor Vinay Saxena. 

AAP leader Atishi, who had staked claim to become the next Delhi Chief Minister, said on Tuesday that she is happy over trust posed in her by the outgoing CM Arvind Kejriwal but also sad that he has resigned from his post.

Atishi told reporters that she will work to bring back Kejriwal as Chief Minister after the assembly polls, which would be held in the next few months.





