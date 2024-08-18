Home

What’s Cooking? Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Lands in Delhi, Likely To Meet BJP Top Brass

According to India Today, Champai Soren, who reportedly reluctantly gave up the chief ministerial post after Hemant Soren was released from the jail, is exploring his political options.

CM Champai Soren has given a go-ahead to caste census in Jharkhand. (File Photo)

New Delhi: Champai Soren, Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and a close aide of JMM chief Hemant Soren, reached Delhi on Sunday amid buzz of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to an India Today report, Soren spent the previous night at a hotel in Kolkata where he met BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari.

As per media reports, he might seek a meeting with the BJP top brass.

Six MLAs and his personal staff are accompanying Champai Soren, reported the channel, fueling speculation of a political realignment.

Per the report, Champai Soren has been in contact with senior BJP leader and union minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

There is no official confirmation of these reports.

Soon after landing in Delhi, Soren told reporters that he hasn’t met any BJP leader and he is in the national capital on a “personal” visit.

Some media reports had on Friday claimed that Soren could join the saffron party ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections.

But, Soren had on Saturday said he had no idea about the speculations.

“I don’t know anything about such speculations and reports… I am where I am…” he had told reporters here before leaving for Jamshedpur.

When BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Amar Bauri was asked about speculations of Soren joining the BJP, he said, “I have no official confirmation. I am getting information only through the media.”











