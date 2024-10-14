NationalPolitics

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray hospitalized in Mumbai’s Reliance Hospital

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray hospitalized in Mumbai’s Reliance Hospital

New Delhi: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was hospitalized on Monday for a detailed medical evaluation. He was admitted to the Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. According to the sources, Thackeray has a history of angioplasty and is currently undergoing tests to assess potential arterial blockages in his heart, with an angiography anticipated as the next step in his evaluation.

Thackeray’s health has been a serious concern for the past few years, particularly for cardiovascular issues. In 2016, he underwent angiography at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, which was a follow-up to an earlier angioplasty performed on July 20, 2012, where doctors inserted eight stents to address multiple blockages in the three major heart arteries.

In addition to that, in the same year, in November, the former Chief Minister underwent his second angioplasty aimed to clean 60 percent blockage in the left anterior descending artery (LAD).

Earlier on October 12, 2024, Saturday, Thackeray addressed UBT’s annual Dussehra rally, where he promised to build temples of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in every district of Mumbai after coming into power. He even targeted his former ally ahead of the assembly elections in Maharashtra and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party should be ashamed of calling itself “Bharatiya.” He compared the party with the Kauravas, accusing them of showing arrogance.





