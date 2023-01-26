Former Pakistan Cricketer Reveals Babar Azams Successor, Asks Star Batter To Relinquish Captaincy
Babar Azam has been under severe criticism with his leadership qualities recently after Pakistan lost to New Zealand 1-2 in ODIs and were outplayed by England 0-3 in Tests at home.
New Delhi: Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has tipped Shaheen Shah Afridi to be Babar Azam’s successor as the country’s new captain, asking the current skipper to step down and focus on his batting.
Babar has been under severe criticism with his leadership qualities recently after Pakistan lost to New Zealand 1-2 in ODIs and were outplayed by England 0-3 in Tests, both in their own backyard. However, Babar has no plans to quit captaincy.
Ali felt that the captaincy pressure is affecting Babar’s batting and can reach great heights if he relinquishes his role. “Babar Azam should quit captaincy. If he leaves captaincy, he will break all records and surpass records made by greats in the game,” Ali told Cricket Pakistan.
“His captaincy is affecting his performance with the bat, and he should focus on his batting.” Ali, who played 19 Tests and 50 ODIs for Pakistan, felt that Shaheen Shah could take take of Tests and ODIs. For T20Is, Ali named Shadab Khan as Pakistan skipper.
“Shaheen Afridi should be Pakistan’s captain. Shaheen Afridi can lead Pakistan in ODI and Test cricket if he remains fit. Shadab Khan could be Pakistan’s choice as captain in T20I cricket,” Ali added.
Notably, Babar guided Pakistan to the final of the T20 World Cup last year final before losing to England at the MCG.
Published Date: January 26, 2023 8:00 AM IST
Updated Date: January 26, 2023 8:07 AM IST
