Former PM Manmohan Singh ‘deeply saddened’ by Ratan Tata’s demise, says ‘He was having…’

The mortal remains of Ratan Tata has been kept at the lawns of National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) at Mumbai's Nariman Point to allow the public to pay their last respects before the funeral ceremony today.

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh on Thursday expressed grief over the death of industrialist Ratan Tata, a man with vision and humanity who had the courage to “speak the truth to men in power.” In a letter to N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, Singh said he had “fond memories” of working with the business doyen who passed away at the age of 86 on October 9 night at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of Ratan Tata ji, a stalwart of Indian Industry. He was much more than a business icon, his vision and humanity demonstrated in the work of several charities founded and nurtured during his life.

“He was having the courage of speaking the truth to the men in power. I have fond memories of working very closely with him on several occasions. I take this opportunity to convey my deepest condolences on this sad occasion. May his soul Rest in Peace,” Singh said. Condolences have poured in from a range of leaders ranging from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chief ministers of almost every State on the veteran industrialist’s demise.

The mortal remains of Ratan Tata has been kept at the lawns of National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) at Mumbai’s Nariman Point to allow the public to pay their last respects before the funeral ceremony today. Maharashtra State government has declared one day of mourning today. Also the Maharashtra Cabinet-led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday passed a resolution urging the Centre to confer country’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna to Ratan Tata in recognition of his achievements.

Born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai Ratan Tata was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India.

He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

He was honoured with the country’s second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.











