Former Pope Benedict XVI Dies At 95 In Vatican

Vatican: Former Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI passes away at the age of 95 on Saturday, December 31. The Holy See Press Office tweeted that “With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be provided as soon as possible.”

The Vatican new also took to its official Twitter handle to share the news of the demise of the former Pope.

"With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be provided as soon as possible." pic.twitter.com/O5dxoPaVkT — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) December 31, 2022

The Vatican News reported that from the past several days, the health conditions of the Pope Emeritus had worsened due to advancing age, as the Press Office had reported in its updates of the evolving situation. Pope Francis himself publicly shared the news about his predecessor’s worsening health at the end of the last General Audience of the year, on 28 December.

Pope Benedict XVI served as the leader of the catholic Church from 2005 to 2013. He was the first pope in 600 years to have resigned.

He was born as oseph Ratzinger in Germany, and was 78 when in 2005. He became one of the oldest popes ever elected. For much of his papacy, the Catholic Church faced allegations, legal claims and official reports into decades of child abuse by priests, BBC reported.

