Former RG Kar Official’s Big Claims Against Sandip Ghosh

‘He Sold Unclaimed Dead Bodies To Bangladesh’: Former RG Kar Official’s Big Claims Against Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh

Former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College, Akhtar Ali also accused Ghosh of extorting money from students who failed their exams, leaving many students victimized.

Kolkata: Junior doctors hang a giant poster from the roof of the R G Kar College and Hospital during their protest against alleged rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor of the hospital, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College, Akhtar Ali, has made shocking revelations against Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the ex-principal, who resigned as the principal after the rape and murder of a trainee doctor. Ali disclosed that Ghosh was involved in various illegal practices, such as the illicit sale of unclaimed bodies and trafficking biomedical waste and medical supplies to Bangladesh. In an exclusive interview with India Today TV, Ali alleged that Ghosh also sold unclaimed bodies and demanded a 20 percent bribe for all tenders.

Akhtar Ali, who was posted at RG Kar Hospital till 2023, said he had raised an alarm about the illegal activities before the state vigilance commission, and he was also part of the enquiry committee against Ghosh. He said no action was taken against the former principal despite an investigation finding him guilty. Ali claimed he had submitted an inquiry report to the state health department against Dr Ghosh but was transferred from RG Kar Hospital the same day.

“Sandip Ghosh used to do business with unclaimed dead bodies. A case was also registered against him. He was also involved in trafficking biomedical waste. He used to sell it to the people who were part of his additional security. It was then sent to Bangladesh,” the former deputy superintendent told India Today.

He also accused Ghosh of extorting money from students who failed their exams, leaving many students victimized. “Some students were deliberately made to fail. So that he could recover the money,” he further said. Ali added that Ghosh had significant influence and maintained a powerful nexus. Despite working at the college for a long time, Ali claimed that no action was taken against Ghosh and that he was targeted after filing his complaint.











