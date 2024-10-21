Fostering the Culture of Sport: Parimatch Sports becomes an On-Ground Partner of the Indian Super League

Parimatch Sports, a high-quality sportswear brand inspired by top athletes, has become an On-Ground Partner of the Indian Super League, the country’s top club football tournament. For the 11th season of 2024-2025, Parimatch Sports will join the ISL in a mission to amplify the football fan community across India.

Parimatch Sports is widely recognised for its strong support of prominent Indian athletes. Through its strategic partnership with the ISL, the brand continues to implement its mission of promoting local talents and engaging fans in the vibrant world of sports.

The Indian Super League (ISL), named by FIFA and the AFC as India’s top-tier domestic league, is currently one of the leading football organisations in the region. This ISL season features 13 professional teams in 163 matches, reaching up to 240 million viewers. This massive coverage will help to spread the passion, energy and winning attitude of Indian football far and wide.

“We are extremely proud to have partnered with a football competition like ISL. This partnership aims to benefit football enthusiasts throughout India by bringing players, teams and fans together! This season promises to be the most exciting in the leagues history, due to new participants and innovations. We look forward to enhancing fans experience with additional engagement opportunities all season long,” the Parimatch Sports PressOffice commented.

As a part of this partnership with ILS Parimatch Sports plans to unveil more opportunities for fans, both on and off the pitch, to get closer to the game they love. More updates on the upcoming joint activities will be announced on the official Parimatch Sports page on Instagram.

About Parimatch Sports

Parimatch Sports is a high-quality sportswear brand inspired by the world’s top athletes and designed to equip every brave soul on their winning track. With passion at heart, Parimatch Sports creates pro-on-field kits for football and cricket teams and a comprehensive range of everyday workout clothes for fans. The main feature that makes this brand stand out from the crowd is its exclusive design, inspired by top world athletes and their victories on the pitch. Parimatch Sports appearance on the market pursues an ambitious goal-expanding the horizons of Indias love for sports, bringing it to a brand-new level.

About the Indian Super League

The Indian Super League (ISL), kicked off on October 12, 2014 and was recognised as India’s top tier domestic league by FIFA and AFC in October 2019. The league is co-promoted by Reliance, Star India and supported by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). India’s leading industrialists and celebrities from sports as well as the Indian film industry have heavily invested in the league’s 13 clubs based in the following cities: Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Jamshedpur.