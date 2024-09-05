Home

Four Army Personnel Killed In Road Mishap While Travelling From Bengal To Sikkim

The vehicle skidded off the road approximately 700 to 800 feet down the road at Vertical Veer, near Dalopchand Dara along Rehnock Rongli state highway, popularly known as Silk route.

Four Army personnel were killed in a road accident while travelling from West Bengal’s Pedong to Zuluk in Sikkim. The deceased personnel have been identified as Pradeep Patel, W Peter, Naik Gursev Singh and Subedar K Thangapandi.

The Indian Army Officials said all the deceased army personnel belonged to a unit from Binaguri in West Bengal.

The incident occurred just hours after six naxals were killed and two security personnel were injured, in an encounter with police in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Earlier on Wednesday, bodies of the 9 Naxals killed in the encounter with security personnel were brought to the mortuary of Dantewada District Hospital in Chhattisgarh. The security forces killed these 9 Naxals during an encounter operation in the forest at Dantewada-Bijapur on Tuesday.

Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai said large numbers of SLR rifles, .303 rifles and .315 Bore rifles were recovered from the Naxals. All security force personnel involved in the operation were safe.











