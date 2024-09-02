NationalPolitics

Four Killed, 20 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns In MP’s Damoh District

The tractor trolley was carrying some residents of Ghughas village in Damoh district to Jatashankar in Chhatarpur district, the SP said.



Published: September 2, 2024 1:55 PM IST

By PTI

Four Killed, 20 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns In MP’s Damoh District. (Photo Credit- Representational Image)

Damoh: At least four persons were killed and more than 20 injured when a tractor-trolley carrying them overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday near Fatehpur village under the Batiyagarh police station limits, said Superintendent of Police Shrutkirti Somvanshi.

The deceased persons included two women. They were identified as Hemendra (10), Chhoti Bai (45), Lakshman (17) and Ganjli Bahu (50). Over 20 persons sustained injuries; six of them were admitted to the district hospital, the police officer added.





