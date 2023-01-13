‘Four More Shots Please!’ Actress Maanvi Gagroo Confirms Engagement, See Viral Photo
‘Four More Shots Please!’ actress Maanvi Gagroo confirmed her engagement in her viral post as she flaunted her ring.
‘Four More Shots Please!’ Actress Gets Engaged: Maanvi Gagroo, known for portraying Siddhi Patel in Four More Shots Please! has been engaged. The actress confirmed the same on her latest Instagram post as she flaunted her ring. Celebs and netizens congratulated her about the same. Maanvi is currently vacationing in London from where she shared her engagement post on Instagram. She had earlier shared serene pictures from her holidays at Greenwich. However, her latest pleasant surprise has left many including netizens wondering about the actress.
CHECK OUT MANVI GAGROO’S VIRAL PICTURE:
MAANVI GAGROO’S FOUR MORE SHOTS PLEASE… CO-STARS CONGRATULATE HER
Maanvi captioned her post as, “So this happened 💍#Engaged ❤️.” Her co-stars from Four More Shots Please!,Prateik Babbar, Bani J and Sayani Gupta congratulated her. Prateik wrote on Instagram, “congratulationssss sisssss ❤️🧿.” While Bani commented, “OH HELLLLOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO (we’ve known for a while.. but ya know had to wait for this post😂).” Sayani also had a witty comment as she wrote, “Chalo! Cats out of the bag 😄🥰❤️ love you & jijaji too 🙌.” Other celebs and netizens also dropped heart and heart-shaped eye emojis on Maanvi’s picture.
Maanvi has also acted in the web-series Triplings. She starred in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Ujda Chaman and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan as well.
For more updates on Maanvi Gagroo engagement and Four More Shots Please!, check out this space at India.com.
Published Date: January 13, 2023 7:44 PM IST
