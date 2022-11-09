Four More Shots Sayani Gupta Talks About Being Fearless Womens Desires Defying Beauty Standards And More

Four More Shots Sayani Gupta talked about growing up in a progressive family, being fearless and bold in an EXCLUSIVE conversation with India.com

Four More Shots’ Sayani Gupta Talks About Being Fearless, Women’s Desires, Defying Beauty Standards And More | EXCLUSIVE

The third season of Four More Shots has taken over the internet and so has the star cast of the show. The third season of Four More Shots offered a look into the lives of four contemporary women who balanced work, friendship, and love in an urban environment. India.com interacted with the crew of the popular web series and actor Sayani Gupta spoke exclusively about growing up in a progressive family made her the confident person that she is. She also talked about being fearless, vocal and defying standards of beauty.

Sayani Gupta discussed how growing up in a progressive home had a significant impact on the person she is now. She said, “Growing up, I wasn’t very aware of looks because of my upbringing which was very independent women be it, my mother, grandmother or my aunts, they were very careerist, and also extremely progressive women. So how one looks and all these comments girls hear growing up – ‘bahar mat jao, sun mein mat jaao kaali hojaogi,’ all these concepts were missing. It was all about education, extracurriculars and politics or literature. So I never actually, I started thinking about how I look after I was 18, you know when I was 18.”

“One of my classmates in college came to me and said – You look really nice. And I was like oh really? It was never really a concept. So, that’s why it didn’t bother me ever and I’m v confident about how I was ALWAYS, that didn’t change, ” she added.

SAYANI GUPTA ON BEING VOCAL AND DEFYING STANDARDS OF BEAUTY

Sayani Gupta, who played a fearless journalist on the show, talked about being fearless in real life. She said, “Sometimes you have to do what you have to do and you speak up and sometimes you choose your battles and stay quiet because you know that’s the smartest thing to do.”

Sayani Gupta, who owns her beautiful dusky skin, opened up about standards of beauty. She quoted her Four More Shots co-star Maanvi Gagroo and said, ” The 4 girls of Four More Shots are the USP of the show. All four of us look distinctly different and all very uniquely beautiful and we have, I think crushed all the beauty standards in terms of the cast of the show.”

A show like Four More Shorts has openly talked and discussed about female desires, so how long do you believe is that road to normalising it or are we there now on screen?

SAYANI GUPTA SPEAKS ABOUT FEMALE DESIRES

Sayani Gupta also spoke about female desires and acceptance of the shows that talked about it. She said, “I think as people in society and as actors and filmmakers who are always given a choice, I feel the idea is to push the envelope bit by bit and that’s happening. I think Four More Shots as a show intended to do it and the makers when they were writing it intent was o talk about female desires and their choice, their sexuality. And to do it in a way that, we always knew that it is gonna be hard whether its season 1, we individually felt how hard it was and how uncomfortable people were not just men but also women. But 3 seasons in and we know that it has already become okay. Way more ‘acceptable’ than it was in 2019 when the first season came out. And so clearly if you keep pushing it, keep nudging it, it will pave into reality when this isn’t a question anymore.”

The Bengali beauty revealed that during a survey more than 80% of women in the world have never experienced an orgasm. Sayani continued, “So in spite of having sexual partners, women and their choices of what they like and how they like and even consent were never discussed in the forefront. But I think with time, more conversations are happening on social media and women are aware of themselves so.. definitely on the right track but of course, we have a long way to go and especially in terms of consent.”

The third season of Amazon Original Four More Shots is directed by Joyeeta Patpatia and is produced by Pritish Nandy Communications and conceived by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy.



