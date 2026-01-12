FAIRFIELD, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Beginning Tuesday, January 13th, a majority of public County employees represented by Solano County labor unions including SEIU Local 1021, IFPTE Local 21, IUOE Local 39, and UAPD will go on strike in protest of the County’s unfair labor practices. The major labor strike is scheduled for two days. After four months of negotiations, administrators have failed to bargain in good faith to address each bargaining units’ demands. “I will stand with Solano County workers on their strike lines. These workers provide critical mental health care, social services, and public safety, yet they are being forced to fight to protect the services they provide, their own healthcare, and their families’ futures,” said Lorena Gonzalez, President of the California Labor Federation (AFL-CIO). “The California Labor Federation, representing over 2.3 million union members, stands in solidarity with Solano County workers. It’s time for the County to do the right thing and return to the bargaining table.” WHAT: Solano County Workers’ Strike
WHO: Public employees represented by four Solano County labor unions
WHEN/WHERE: Tuesday, January 13 – Wednesday, January 14, 2026
- Strike lines begin at 7:00AM each day (members available for interview at 275 Beck Avenue, Fairfield)
- Lunchtime rally at 12:00PM at 675 Texas Street, Fairfield each day (members available for interview at 675 Texas Street, Fairfield)
