Four-storey Building Collapses in Delhi’s Shashtri Nagar, Rescue Team at Spot

Delhi Building Collapse

New Delhi: A four-storey building collapsed in North Delhi’s Shastri Nagar on Monday. As soon as the information was received, vehicles of Delhi Police, Fire and Ambulance reached the spot.

There was no loss of life as the house was already empty.

