Thursday, November 10, 2022
National

Four Top Gujarat BJP Leaders, Including Rupani and Nitin Patel, Not to Fight Polls

Himachal Assembly Election 2022: Old pension scheme emerges as key issue in Himachal polls

The OPS will benefit retired employees in a big way, feel most of the people in the group discussing the issue outside Satpal’s shop named ‘Himlaxmi’. But one person seems to differ, asking how the government will generate resources for it. There are about 2.5 lakh government employees in the state, and out of them 1.5 lakh are covered under the New Pension Scheme.

There have been protests earlier by employees’ associations against the new scheme in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Solan.

The old pension scheme, under which the entire pension amount was given by the government, was discontinued in the country from April 1, 2004. According to the new scheme, employees contribute 10 per cent of their basic salary towards pension while the state government contributes 14 per cent.





