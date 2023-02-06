FPI Sell-Off Spree Continues In Indian Markets, Sold Assets Worth Rs 34,605 Crore in 2023
In January 2023, FPIs sold assets worth about Rs 28,852 crore. So far, in February, they’ve sold Rs 5,753 crore worth of assets amid risks from ongoing volatility in the stock Indian stock markets.
Barring some exceptions, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had been selling equities in the Indian markets for over a year, which started in October 2021 for various reasons. Tightening monetary policy in advanced economies including rising demand for dollar-denominated commodities, and strength in the US dollar had triggered a consistent outflow of funds from Indian markets. Investors typically prefer stable markets in times of high market uncertainty. In 2022, foreign portfolio investors sold Rs 121,439 crore worth of stocks in India on a cumulative basis, the data on the NSDL website showed. Meanwhile, their appetite for debt instruments has somewhat seemed to have improved. FPIs have bought debt assets worth Rs 9,033 crore, NSDL’s latest data showed.
Published Date: February 6, 2023 6:45 AM IST
