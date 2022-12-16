HomeNationalFrance Coach Didier Deschamps Opens up on Karim Benzema's Availability For FIFA...
France Coach Didier Deschamps Opens up on Karim Benzema’s Availability For FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Against Argentina

Recently Mundo Deportivo reported that Karim has got permission from European Giants Real Madrid to participate in the final if France qualify.

France Coach Didier Deschamps Opens up on Karim Benzema’s Availability For FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Against Argentina. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: There has been a lot of buzz going around Karim Benzema. As per latest reports, the Real Madrid star might feature for France in the World Cup Final against Argentina on Sunday.

Benzema didn’t feature for the defending World Champions in the tournament due to a thigh injury he suffered ahead of their first match against Australia. Coach Didier Deschamps didn’t bring in a replacement for Benzema but rather went with 25 players and once again, they are in the World Cup final.

Recently Mundo Deportivo reported that Karim has got permission from European Giants Real Madrid to participate in the final if France qualify. Now the Les Blues have qualified for a second successive World Cup final and now the million-dollar question remain. Will he start?

“I don’t really want to answer that question. Next question,” Deschamps told as quoted by goal.com about the former Lyon man’s availability.

“Wow. Well, I’m not sure [what to say], that’s really not something that I’m thinking about. You seem to know a lot about the situation but I haven’t really been following who has been saying what,” Deschamps further added.

The current Ballon D’or holder posted a gym session with his son today and he looked in a jolly mood.

Yesterday the French striker played 30 minutes in Real Madrid’s friendly against Leganes, which ended 1-1.

Marciniak, who oversaw France’s group-stage victory over Denmark and Argentina’s Round of 16 defeat of Australia, will be assisted by compatriots Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz for the Final at Lusail.




Published Date: December 16, 2022 7:01 PM IST





