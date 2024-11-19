Home

News

France to supply Ukraine ultramodern, updated Mirage-2000 fighter; this is how it will help India in using nuclear bombs

Emmanuel Macron, the French President announced the delivery of these aircraft in June 2024.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Paris: After the US, France has also come into action to strengthen the Ukrainian Air Force. France has announced that it is going to deliver 6 highly renovated Mirage 2000-5F aircraft to Ukraine. France’s decision to deliver the Mirage 2000-5F is considered a major step in the Ukraine war. The reason for this is that these aircraft are currently serving in the French Air Force and initially there was a plan to keep it till 2029.

Emmanuel Macron, the French President announced the delivery of these aircraft in June 2024. This aircraft is currently being upgraded and it has many modern weapons for air-to-ground attack. It is believed that Mirage aircraft can reach Ukraine in the first 6 months of 2025. This announcement of France has given a big opportunity for India, which has been using Mirage aircraft for decades.

Actually, France has a total of 20 old Mirage 2000-5F fighter jets, out of which it is giving only 6 to Ukraine. The remaining 14 Mirage aircraft can increase the strength of Indian Air Force (IAF). India is in talks to increase the number of Mirage jets to strengthen its continuously depleting aircraft fleet. India has been flying these Mirage aircraft for several decades and still trusts their technical capability. Earlier it was reported that India is negotiating to buy 12 Mirage aircraft from Qatar.

Mirage, the pride of Indian Air Force

Now 14 French Mirage aircraft are increasing the availability opportunities for India. Mirage-2000 aircraft are the lifeblood of the Indian Air Force. These aircraft specialize in accurately attacking the target and establishing their dominance in the air.

If India buys new Mirage-2000 fighter jets from France, it will not only increase the number of aircraft but they will also be easily included in the Air Force. However, it all depends on whether the French government wants to sell the Mirage-2000 to India or not. However, given the very close relationship between India and France, it may be possible.

Mirage 2000-5F is a supersonic fighter jet that was specially designed for air defense. It was inducted into service in 1999. The aircraft has provided security during a period in the French Air Force from regional security to nuclear raids. The aircraft is equipped with RDY radars and MICA missiles. Its cockpit is quite modern and has 5 digital screens.

Mirage’s connection with India’s nuclear bomb

The Mirage-2000 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force is capable of dropping nuclear bombs along with air defense. It has been part of nuclear deterrence for decades. The Mirage aircraft is capable of carrying 1 nuclear warhead of 20 kilotons at a time. It will be more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima and will cause havoc wherever it falls.

Now after the arrival of Rafale in India, it is expected that the responsibility of dropping the atomic bomb can be given to Rafale. This will keep India’s nuclear triad alive. Mirage aircraft will remain in the Indian Air Force till 2035. In such a situation, if new Mirage fighters are received from France, then it will not only increase the number of fighter aircraft but also bring along spare parts.











