Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training Receives Two Awards at the Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council’s 10th Anniversary Celebration

Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training, the Worlds No. 1 Air Hostess Training Institute again made history today. Frankfinn Institute received two Training Partner awards – Highest Training Centre Affiliation for Student Paid Programme and Highest Enrolment in Student Paid Programme from Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) on the occasion of its 10th anniversary celebration on 1st August 2024at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi

. Mr. Rajan Bahadur, CEO, THSC handed over these prestigious awards to Mr. Anshul Gauba, Director – Sales and Operations, Frankfinn Group.

The Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council awards were received by Mr. Anshul Gauba, Director-Sales and Operations, Frankfinn Group, from Mr. Rajan Bahadur, CEO, THSC

THSC recognised the accomplishments of companies who have demonstrated and delivered outstanding performance in Skilling and Training. Some of the other award recipients were JITM, PVR, The Leela and The Oberoi Group of Hotels.

Frankfinn has previously received the “Best Training Partner” award from Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) four times in the years 2017-18, 2018-19, 2021-22 and 2022-23. In the year 2022-23, Frankfinn received three awards from THSC. These awards are in recognition of the Quality Training being provided by Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training through its training centres pan India, including the smaller cities. Frankfinn, a multinational company incorporated in 1993 celebrated its completion of 31 years of operations in 2024 and has announced massive expansion plans for the coming years.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Frankfinn has partnered with Air India to provide its students with detailed cabin service familiarisation. At the end of their training, Frankfinn students receive a co-branded certificate from Air India, adding to their credentials. Frankfinn centres have state-of-the-art infrastructure and well-equipped computer labs with projectors and audio-visual aids for excellent training delivery. The classrooms have been designed to ensure an extremely professional and good learning environment for the students. Highly experienced trainers provide top-notch training to the aspiring students. Frankfinn trains its students on the world’s leading computerised reservation systems which are widely used in Airlines, Hotel and Travel Industries.

All Frankfinn courses are affiliated with NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation) & THSC (Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council). Almost 11000 students from Frankfinn got placements in the Aviation, Hospitality, Travel and Customer service industries in just one year. This is proof of Frankfinn’s highest quality training delivery to its students. Frankfinn has repeatedly featured in the Limca Book of Records for the highest cabin crew placements, year after year. The highest salary package offered to Frankfinn students is Rs 1 lac 75 thousand per month. Frankfinn is the sole recruitment partner for the Emirates Group, including Emirates Airline for the last 14 years.

Frankfinn has been awarded the ‘Best Air Hostess Training Institute’ for eleven years in a row (2011-2022). This indicates the excellent quality of training Frankfinn imparts. Frankfinn has been awarded the Gold Award for “Best Higher Vocational Institute for Skill Development” continuously for 4 years in a row (2016-2019) from Assocham. Frankfinn Institute has also received the award for “Best Aviation Training Institute-2021” at the Assocham Knowledge Management Virtual Meet and Awards on Leadership Excellence. Frankfinn has been felicitated for “Outstanding Contribution in Cabin Crew Training” by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2019. In January 2022, Frankfinn was awarded as the “Best Institute in Placement” at the Assocham Education Excellence Summit cum Awards Ceremony.