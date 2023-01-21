National

‘Free Drop Service’ For Patients At Delhi AIIMS’ Cardio Neurosciences Centre But Conditions Apply. Deets Here

The patients at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)’s Cardio Neurosciences Centre in Delhi now get ‘free drop service’.

New Delhi: The patients at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)’s Cardio Neurosciences Centre in Delhi now get ‘free drop service’. The patients will be dropped to their residence after they are discharged from the hospital.

‘Free Drop Service’ For AIIMS Patients – Top Points

  • According to the terms and conditions, the patients would be dropped anywhere within the boundaries of the Union Territory of Delhi. Currently, the service is not available for transportation to other NCR locations.
  • Only the patients discharged from the Cardio Neurosciences Centre (CNC) wards can avail the service on the day of discharge.
  • The service is not applicable for private ward patients and day-care patients (same day admission and discharge), according to the standard operating procedure issued last week.
  • “It is not an ambulance service. Hence, patients who must be transported in a recumbent position are not allowed to avail this service. A maximum of one attendant is allowed to travel with the patient,” according to the standard operating procedure.

Important Note: The patients cannot change the drop location as mentioned at the time of booking. According to the standard operating procedure, the patients should not give a tip to the attendant or the driver of the vehicle. In case of any grievance, the matter can be reported on phone number 011-26593322.




Published Date: January 21, 2023 4:27 PM IST





