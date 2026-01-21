In a massive good news for the residents of Delhi, the Delhi government has approved a welfare initiative under which it will provide free gas cylinders to the people of Delhi. In the recent announcement, the Delhi BJP government has announced that one free LPG cooking gas cylinder to economically weaker household on the occasions of Holi and Diwali. “The scheme will cover ration card holders belonging to economically weaker sections in Delhi. The government has identified eligible beneficiaries through the existing ration card database, and the benefit will be extended to households classified as poor under the public distribution system framework. Holi onwards, these families will receive financial assistance of approximately ₹850 equivalent to the cost of one LPG cylinder,” said a senior Delhi government official.