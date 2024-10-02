Free-visa Phu Quoc Island Rises as a New MICE Tourism Hotspot in the World

In Viet Nam, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourists from travel companies account for an average of 15-20 per cent of total visitors. The number can reach up to 60 per cent at some large companies during peak months.

Grand ballroom at Sun Signature Gallery

Amid this trend, Phu Quoc has recently risen as a new MICE tourism paradise thanks to special visa policy and an increasing number of attractive experiences and high-standard infrastructure.

Special visa policy

Phu Quoc is currently the only destination in Viet Nam with a special visa policy. Foreigners and Vietnamese holding foreign passports who enter, exit from, and reside in Phu Quoc Island are exempt from visas with a temporary stay period of up to 30 days.

This 30-day visa-free policy simplifies procedures for MICE groups, which often have large numbers of participants.

Thanks to this policy, many international flights operate in Phu Quoc, with frequent services from countries, including South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Mongolia.

Wedding at Kiss of the Sea show

High-end resort system

Visitors to Pearl Island can enjoy a fresh, sunny atmosphere year-round while discovering the idyllic paradise of islands and beaches.

Phu Quoc boasts some of the worlds most beautiful beaches, including Kem Beach and Sao Beach, with creamy white sand and crystal-clear waters. It also has smaller islands, including Hon Thom and Hon May Rut, offering pristine beauty and a rich diversity of marine and forest ecosystems.

With this natural advantage, resorts along wide sandy shores are key attractions for many MICE groups seeking luxury relaxation. These spaces also serve as ideal settings for team activities and memorable outdoor parties.

A prime example is JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, known for successfully hosting MICE groups, including lavish Indian weddings, such as the globally renowned wedding of Rushang Shah and Kaabia Grewal.

New World Phu Quoc stands out with its villa-style accommodations, all featuring private pools, while Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay offers 752 rooms at reasonable prices with five-star quality.

Notably, Phu Quocs luxurious restaurants and highly skilled chefs offer global cuisine, including vegetarian and Halal options.

Spacious conference facilities

Resorts in Phu Quoc are equipped with large conference rooms and halls, catering to a wide range of events.

In the heart of Sunset Town, opposite La Festa Phu Quoc – Curio Collection by Hilton, stands the Sun Signature Gallery convention centre, designed by renowned architect Bill Bensley.

Its highlight is the grand ballroom, which can accommodate up to 1,000 guests, featuring advanced technology and aesthetic appeal. The ballroom can host events in various formats, including classroom-style or workshops for up to 1,000 people, cocktail receptions for about 800 people, or seated dinners for 550-600 guests.

Additionally, the Sun Signature Gallery ballroom has cutting-edge lighting systems that allow 360-degree flexibility for dynamic lighting adjustments.

In late October, the Sun Paradise Land ecosystem in Phu Quoc will unveil the Sun Convention Centre that managed by New World, a new conference venue with a capacity of up to 1,000 guests.

Offering diverse experiences

MICE groups choose Phu Quoc for the reason of the wide range of top-tier entertainment and recreational activities.

For premium groups, Phu Quoc is a golfers paradise, with picturesque courses that attract enthusiasts. Notably, Eschuri Vung Bau offers a unique theme, taking players on a forest to sea journey across 18 challenging holes. Kem Beach Driving Range is a perfect choice for beginners. The range features 18 lanes stretching 300 yards, equipped with an Auto Tee system, providing a comfortable and complete training experience.

Sun Paradise Land complex in southern Phu Quoc also offers an unparalleled entertainment experience.

Visitors can explore the Kiss Bridge, watch the Kiss of the Sea multimedia show, enjoy nightly fireworks displays, explore Vietnamese culture with the folk show at A Oi Theater and stroll through the seaside VUI-Fest bazaar.

At the end of the year, Sun Paradise Land will launch Symphony of the Sea show, which will feature a dynamic mix of Jetski and Flyboard performances, fireworks and Vietnamese cultural elements such as lion dance, festival drums… These outdoor shows, held in spacious venues, are perfectly suited for serving MICE groups.

Another must-do experience for any visitor to Phu Quoc is the journey on the worlds longest non-stop three-cable car to Hon Thom Island. This experience has been hailed as one of the most worthwhile in Phu Quoc by Lonely Planet, the world-renowned travel guide.