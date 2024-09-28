French Companies Demonstrate Strong Commitment to Driving India’s Growth at the 47th AGM of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI)

In the presence of Chief Guest, Shri. Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry

At the 47th AGM of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI)

The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) organized its 47th Annual General Meeting, themed “Partnership for the Planet“, at Sofitel in Mumbai. The event was graced by the presence of Chief Guest Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and H.E. Mr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India; alongside 300+ C-level business leaders from the Indo-French business ecosystem. IFCCI is India’s most active bilateral chamber, promoting mutually beneficial trade relations between India and France.

Dignitaries at the 47th AGM of IFCCI

Addressing the gathering, Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, said, “There is a potential to expand trade and investments between the two countries – Investments not only to capture the large Indian market but also to take India to the rest of the world. I think now is the time we should all collectively resolve to take this relationship to the next level irrespective of what is the outcome of other agreements or discussions are taking place. We are very keen to consider setting up an Invest India office, our trade wing, in Paris. I’m also happy to look at a dedicated township, as an Indo-French joint endeavour. We can work together on innovation, investment, education, technology, tourism and culture. Let us work together to get the best out of the Indo-French relations, and no better organization than the IFCCI to lead this initiative.”

The AGM featured two strategic panel discussions on the themes, Driving India’s Transition to Decarbonization and Leveraging AI for Business Efficiency, led by CEOs of top French companies successfully and sustainably operating in India. The discussions emphasized how, with the support of the Indian Government, French companies were able to execute successful business models in India while adhering to decarbonization goals through ESG and AI.

H.E. Dr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India said, ‘It is a pleasure to join the 47th Annual General Meeting of IFCCI, themed ‘Partnership for the Planet. The strategic partnership between our two nations, which marked its 25th anniversary last year, has demonstrated the immense potential of French and Indian collaboration in business, technology, and innovation. Todays discussions on driving India’s transition to decarbonization and leveraging AI for business efficiency are powerful reminders of how French expertise and Indian innovation can come together to address global challenges. I am confident that this Indo-French partnership will continue to grow stronger, paving the way for a future where economic progress and environmental responsibility are intrinsically linked.”

India and France celebrated 25 years of strategic partnership in 2023. Over the past 25 years, French companies have invested heavily in India and created sustainable and viable employment opportunities across various states. The bilateral relationship reflects a significant and longstanding partnership, characterized by dynamic political and economic collaboration over the past three decades.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jean Touboul, MD of Pernod Ricard & President of IFCCI, said, “As we gather for this years Annual General Meeting of IFCCI, themed Partnership for the Planet,it is a reminder of the critical responsibility that businesses carry in shaping a sustainable future. Today, more than ever, sustainability is not viewed as an obligation, but an opportunity to innovate, to forge meaningful collaborations, and to lead in shaping a future where business growth and environmental responsibility go hand in hand. The Indo-French relationship stands as a testament to what can be achieved when we unite for a common cause. Together, as businesses, governments, and communities, we can transform challenges into opportunities for lasting impact.”

The event also featured special remarks via a video message by Mr. Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa, who said, “It is clear that the future of India France relations is filled with promise and as we embark on the next chapter of this partnership, we will build a better, more sustainable and a more peaceful world for future generations. One area where India and France will increasingly cooperate will be that of Artificial Intelligence. India leads among 13 Asia Pacific countries in both the use and adoption of AI. And as we now push for the AI mission in a big way, this pivotal moment calls for strategic vision, robust investment, and a proactive approach to adopting trustworthy AI. We look forward to working with France very closely in many of these areas so that we can influence global standards and policies and align AI development with social good.”

On the sidelines of the AGM, IFCCI organized joint Committee meetings between the IFCCI CFO & CSR and IFCCI Technology and Supply Chain Committees. IFCCI currently has 17 Committees across various sectors and functions, led by top CXOs of French companies in India, focusing on creating meaningful dialogues, sharing best practices, and collectively resolving key advocacy issues faced by French companies in India.

The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI), India’s most active bilateral chamber, is also one of the most active chambers in the global network of French Chambers, CCI France International, which includes 125 chambers across 95 countries. IFCCI won its 5th international award in May this year, received by Ms. Payal S. Kanwar, Director General, in Paris.

About IFCCI

Established in 1977, the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) is part of a global network of 125 French Chambers (CCIFI) across 95 countries, representing over 37,000 companies. As one of the most active bilateral chambers in India, IFCCI is a private association dedicated to fostering mutually beneficial trade relations between India and France. IFCCI serves as a dynamic business platform for over 750 member companies, with a broader network of more than 7,000 individual members. Headquartered in Mumbai, IFCCI operates six offices in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, and Hyderabad.