Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has made his place in the quarter-finals of the French Open 2023 by comfortably defeating Juan Pablo Varillas by a margin of 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. Djokovic’s dominance was highlighted in the game with the 94th-ranked player never looking like he could win in the 1 hour 57 minutes long game.

Djokovic has made it to his record 17th French Open quarter-final and is yet to drop a set at Roland Garros. He will next face Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Speaking about his record, Djokovic was quoted as saying by the AFP, “I am very proud of this record. I have put a lot of effort into my game and I am very motivated to continue”

“[There was] great energy on the court, from the crowd and myself as well. I really enjoyed it, my best performance in the tournament so far. It came exactly at the right time, as I am coming in to the second week and obviously playing another quarter-final, the matches are going to get tougher. Bigger challenges, but I like the way I am playing and the way I am feeling, so I look forward to a new challenge,” Djokovic was quoted as saying by ATPtour.com

“I am definitely better than I did in the last couple of months. The past 10 days have been the best that I have felt since the Australian Open, so that is good. That is positive news. I just have to keep going and not allow myself to think too far [ahead], but I am on a good path,” the 36-year-old added

Djokovic will now be eying his 3rd Roland Garros title and a 23rd major victory. He will also have the opportunity to unseat Carlos Alcarez from the World’s Number 1 ranking.

Meanwhile, the chances for the eventful clash between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have significantly increased with the Spaniard defeating Lorenzo Musetti by a margin of 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday. Alcaraz.

Updated: 05 Jun 2023, 02:20 PM IST